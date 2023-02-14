Domestic sewage spill at City of Alpine Wastewater Treatment Plant

The spill is suspected to have started the night of February 12 and was discovered around 9:00 a.m. on February 13

ALPINE, Texas — An unauthorized domestic sewage spill occurred at the City of Alpine Wastewater Treatment Plant over this past weekend.

According to the City of Alpine, the spill happened on the evening of February 12, and was discovered at 9:00 a.m. on February 13. The volume of the spill is around 179,071 gallons.

The spill was contained with the treatment plant and was limited as soon as it was discovered by workers. The area has since been disinfected and solids are being thrown out. The spill likely happened due to a power outage at the treatment plant that resulted in the generator not starting automatically.

The cleanup started at 9:00 a.m. on February 12 and there is no effect on the City of Alpine Water system. However, people who use private drinking water supply wells that are located within a 1/2 mile radius of the spill should use only water that is distilled or boiled. These people should also have their wells checked and disinfected before getting rid of the boil water notice.