MIDLAND, Texas — You could say business has been "ruff" for doggie daycares in recent weeks.

It's the latest shop to feel the bite of COVID-19.

With stay at home orders in place, it's put a lot of these types of businesses in time out.

The operations manager at Paws & Play said dogs are still here during COVID-19 so they can give their owners a peace of mind while they're working from home and also because it's part of their daily routine.

Before everyone settled in their homes, Paws & Play had a few bites of business.

They were completely booked because of families picking up college students and loved ones at the beginning of the stay at home orders.

Their first sign of trouble was the week of spring break.

"Then all of a sudden we were having zero over night, which hasn't ever happened since we opened," Erik Rickard, Paws & Play operations manager said.

They went from over 50 weekend boarding reservations to 6.

For a business that typically has a wait list, they've now been forced to cut back on hours, do away with evaluations and furlough more than half of their employees.

"That's who we're working for right now. We want to make sure they have a job to come back to when all of this is over," Rickard said.

"I always try to show my staff and my clients appreciation, but when this is over I'm doing 200%," Rickard said.

He is keeping perspective West Texans are known for: tough times don't last, tough people do.

"We're Midland strong. We've been through a bust before. This one is unique and exceptionally challenging, but that's what we do out here, we handle exceptionally challenging," Rickard said.

