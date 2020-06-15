GARDENDALE, Texas — A local animal rescue has already made a huge difference in the community, and now their rescue mission will continue to grow.

Monday afternoon, Dog Rescue R Us broke ground on a new facility in Gardendale.

But they couldn't do it without the help from our wonderful West Texas community.

"None of this could happen without the land donated," said Dana Tinley, Vice President of Dog Rescue R Us.

Local Eagle Scout hopefuls will also be helping out by building a 620-foot perimeter fence for the facility.

Dog Rescue R Us has helped save 8,000 dogs since January 2019. Once the facility is completed, they'll be able to save even more.

