Breckyn Hager, the Director of the film, calls Pecos the heart of West Texas and hopes to sell the documentary to Disney.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PECOS, Texas — A documentary is currently being shot in Pecos.

The documentary features the technology and energy industries that Pecos has to offer.

The project hopes to be two hours long and a rodeo red carpet event at next year's rodeo will be held to premiere the documentary.