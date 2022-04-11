West Texas DJ raises money to give away free turkeys for Thanksgiving

"This year, we've set ourselves a goal for $8,000 in donations so we can give away 600 turkeys."

ODESSA, Texas — There's nothing like pulling that turkey out of the oven on Thanksgiving Day. This is something local DJ Shane Tatum wants everyone to experience this year

"To give a free Thanksgiving meal, so it's a frozen turkey, to as many people as we can," said Tatum. "This year, we've set ourselves a goal for $8,000 in donations so we can give away 600 turkeys."

Tatum has partnered with multiple local businesses to raise the money so people don't have to worry about their Thanksgiving turkey.

"It touches your soul, because you see someone that's less fortunate than you are, and you give them this, and they thank you, they hug you," said Tatum.

On Nov. 20, Tatum will be giving out the turkeys at the Salvation Army in Odessa for anyone who needs one.

"I have no problem giving them all away to everybody, because that's what we're doing, these people gave me this money to spread this love all across the Permian Basin, and so we'll do what we can," said Tatum.

Tatum has done this since 2017, and it has become bigger and bigger every year, but this year is even more special.

"I'm collecting this money to give back, just give and take care of everyone, and make sure everyone is thankful for everything they have on Thanksgiving," said Tatum. "And this year, my birthday's on Thanksgiving, so it's perfect."