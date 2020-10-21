Dist. 3 councilman holding virtual town hall

Ladd says he will be providing an update on City of Midland projects such as road work taking place within District 3.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland's District 3 Councilman Jack Ladd will be holding a virtual town hall Wednesday.

The town hall will start at 7 p.m. and will take place on Ladd's Facebook page.

Ladd says he will be providing an update on City of Midland projects such as road work taking place within District 3.

He will also be discussing parks and recycling as well as answering questions from constituents.

Questions have already been submitted to the councilman's email, and 10 will be selected to be answered.

To keep up to date with Ladd and any future town halls, you can follow his Facebook page.