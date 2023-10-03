Disney magic makes its way to the Ector County Coliseum

Disney on Ice is back in Odessa.

ODESSA, Texas — The magic of Disney has found its way to the Ector County Coliseum for Disney on Ice.

“Well it has been an amazing experience here in Odessa. It’s been so fun having the crowd here and seeing the crowd go wild for us. And it’s been so much fun skating in the show and just portraying 50 of your favorite Disney characters here and just to see the kids' faces light up when they see us… it’s just been so much fun,” said Kimmy Huckabee, a professional skater for the show.

With the number of characters featured in the show, old and new, there will be something for all ages to enjoy.

But Huckabee says two Disney stories in particular are sure to wow audiences.

“Well one cool thing about our show is that we tell the amazing story of Mulan, and it is a huge story. And you get to see Mulan and you get to see the Huns and you get to see a big battle scene. And we also have a really big Frozen story that we tell here. So you can see Anna and Elsa performing all their amazing tricks here and you get to see Hans and you get to see a lot of the citizens of Arendelle as well,” Huckabee said.

The show will be taking place at the Ector County Coliseum the weekend of March 10-12.