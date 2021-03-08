Discover Odessa launches new Jackrabbit Jamboree Trail

This is a way for people to discover local art and new places around town.

ODESSA, Texas — If you are hopping around the city of Odessa, one of the things that you may notice is the colorful jackrabbits located throughout town.

This week a new activity was put together by Discover Odessa to get people to look for those famous jackrabbits

All the jackrabbits are uniquely painted and have a plaque with their name on it.

"Its an engaging activity that families can participate in," Monica Tschauner, Visitors Bureau Director for Discover Odessa said. "If you want to get your kids away from their phones or their gaming, this is a way to spend time with them and go and visit the different jackrabbits."

People who find 16 out of the 31 jackrabbits will receive a free plush rabbit from Discover Odessa.

"We take them for granted," Tschauner said. "We drive around Odessa and we don't think about the rabbits. Now you know there are 31 rabbits and its a fun activity to do with your loved ones."

Right now, there is no end date for the trail. People who visit 16 of the 31 jackrabbits can receive their prize at the Discover Odessa office.

The office is located on 700 North Grant Avenue, Suite 200, on the second floor of the Bank of America Financial Center.