Discover Odessa and Visit Midland partner up for 'Sister City Bus Tour'

TEXAS, USA — Discover Odessa and Visit Midland have partnered up to bring residents in both cities the 'Sister City Bus Tour'.

It will take place on April 29 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. There will be 4 stops made in the Midland and Odessa area. Those stops include:

The White Pool House (Odessa)

The George W. Bush Boyhood House (Odessa)

The Brown-Dorsey Home (Midland)

The George W. Bush Childhood Home (Midland)

Tickets will be $5 for ages 12 and under, while tickets for everyone else will be $10. Seating per a bus will be limited to 50 people.