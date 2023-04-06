x
Discover Odessa and Visit Midland partner up for 'Sister City Bus Tour'

The event will take place on April 29 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Credit: Discover Odessa

TEXAS, USA — Discover Odessa and Visit Midland have partnered up to bring residents in both cities the 'Sister City Bus Tour'. 

It will take place on April 29 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. There will be 4 stops made in the Midland and Odessa area. Those stops include: 

  • The White Pool House (Odessa)
  • The George W. Bush Boyhood House (Odessa)
  • The Brown-Dorsey Home (Midland)
  • The George W. Bush Childhood Home (Midland)

Tickets will be $5 for ages 12 and under, while tickets for everyone else will be $10. Seating per a bus will be limited to 50 people. 

For more information, people can go to the Discover Odessa or Visit Midland website. 

