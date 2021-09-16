Direct air service from Midland-Odessa to Austin to return in March 2022

There will be a total of 46 new non-stop destinations for Southwest out of Austin, which includes Midland-Odessa.

MIDLAND, Texas — Starting in March of 2022, Southwest will be providing new direct flights from Midland-Odessa to Austin.

“Austin is truly becoming a HUB for Southwest and being connected to that HUB will provide more destinations to Permian Basin travelers," said James Beauchamp, President of the MOTRAN Alliance.

This new addition is a part of a restructuring effort where Southwest Airlines will have 20 new flights per day at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The new flights will provide a total of 46 non-stop destinations for Southwest out of Austin.