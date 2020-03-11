Dillard's to hold Pink the Basin shopping event

Do you love shopping? Do you want to shop for a great cause and have your chance of winning a raffle contest?

MIDLAND, Texas — Do you love shopping? Do you want to shop for a great cause and have your chance of winning a raffle contest?

If so, then join Dillard's at Midland Park Mall on Nov. 8 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. for a shopping event and some great raffle prizes.

You will not only find some of the most trending fashions today, but also have the chance to win a fragrance basket, a 4 piece luggage set, or a $500 shopping spree, with the purchase of a $5 raffle ticket.

Along with a percentage of all store purchases being donated to Pink the Basin, all raffle ticket sales will go to the non-profit organization as well.