Diamondback Energy receives Governor's volunteer award

The company was one of multiple recipients of these awards, including Chuck and Gena Norris.

AUSTIN, Texas — First Lady Cecilia Abbot announced the recipients of the 2021 Governor’s Volunteer Awards on October 11.

Each recipient received a different category of award, ranging from the Lifetime Volunteer Achievement Award to the newly-created Innovation in Volunteerism award.

Diamondback Energy of the Permian Basin was selected for the Corporate Volunteering Champion Award.

According to a press release sent out by the Governor's office, Diamondback was selected due to its support for local schools and encouraging literacy and STEM programs at campuses and nonprofits.

The company has also been a huge supporter of Keep Midland Beautiful, reportedly contributing nearly 430 hours of service since the beginning of 2020.

Others who were recognized include Chuck and Gena Norris and Somebody Cares America.

For the full list of award winners, you can visit the Governor's website.