Spirit Airlines agent suspended after viral fight video at DFW Airport, airline says

The airline and airport told WFAA it was aware of the incident and does not tolerate violence of any kind. They added that they are working with law enforcement.

DALLAS — A Spirit Airlines agent, employed through a local partner company according to the airline, has been suspended after a video surfaced online that shows him fighting with a woman who called him racial and homophobic slurs in the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

Video of the fight was posted on Twitter by DTX Daily with the date "7/11/22," but the statement from Spirit confirmed that the incident occurred on Aug. 11 and not on July 11.

The video has gone viral online, garnering more than 5 million views in only 24 hours.

In the video, you can see a man in a maroon shirt – the airline employee – yelling at a woman, saying "you have lost your mind... don't you touch me ever in your life."

"You touched me first, and then you got in my face," the man added. "Don't ever invade my personal space."

The woman then yells "get out of my face" back at the man while pushing him multiple times. Throughout the video, the woman says racial and homophobic slurs at the man. Another man intervenes, then the woman hits the airline employee. In response to being hit, the man then runs after the woman and eventually hits her back.

The video also shows multiple people trying to subdue the man and break up the fight.

At the end of the video, another man confronts the Spirit Airlines agent for "fighting a woman," where the two square off chest-to-chest with their hands behind their backs.

You can watch the video here (warning: the video contains language some may find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised.):

Spirit Airlines and the DFW airport told WFAA in a statement Friday morning they were aware of the altercation between the agent and the passenger. They added the "vendor at DFW has suspended the agent."

"Spirit Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind, and we are working with local law enforcement to investigate this matter," the statement continued.

WFAA has reached out to law enforcement to see if the woman is facing any charges from the incident, as well.