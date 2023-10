The 5/10K run, 2K walk and children's fun run will all take place at Mission Fitness with registration beginning at 7:00 a.m.

ODESSA, Texas — The Desert Dash will be happening on Oct. 7 at Mission Fitness.

This event features a 5/10K run, 2K walk, and children's fun run that will help raise funds for the Medical Center Health System Foundation.

Close to $25,000 has been raised over the last few years with nearly 150 runners participating.