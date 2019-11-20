MIDLAND, Texas — Deputy Chief Rory McKinney has filed his paperwork for the position of Midland County Sheriff.

His name will be added to the ballot in the March 2020 elections.

Tom Hain is the only other candidate currently on the ballot.

Chief McKinney is a long resident of Midland County and comes from a long family line of peace officers and his sons are following in the same tradition.

Starting his career with Midland County Sheriff’s Office in 1986, Chief McKinney was sworn in as a peace officer in 1988 and currently holds a Master Peace Officer Certification.

