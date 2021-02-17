The Department of Veteran Affair's vaccinates its one millionth veteran

WTVAHCS has given out nearly 2500 first doses of the Moderna vaccine.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Department of Veterans Affair's has vaccinated its one millionth veteran with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

WTVAHCS has personally given out 2,500 vaccines of the first dose and more than 1,000 second doses.

“VA guidance encourages local flexibility in order to maximize COVID-19 vaccine access and efficiency and limit potential vaccine waste,” said Acting VA Under Secretary for Health Richard Stone, M.D. “In this limited supply phase, our COVID19 vaccination strategy is balancing site-specific resources, facility needs, vaccine availability, and status of the pandemic locally, as well as strict storage, handling and transportation parameters of available vaccines.”

Since February 17, VA has vaccinated 329,685 Veterans with the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccination has the two doses, which are separated by 28 days. You can look at the VA website to see who has completed the vaccination process by getting both doses.

“We are encouraged by the number of Veterans we have been able to vaccinate so far and look forward to meeting VA’s goal of offering vaccines to all eligible Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated,” said WTVAHCS Director Jason Cave.