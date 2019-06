GAINES COUNTY, Texas — One man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Gaines County.

Raul Salazar, 23, was from Denver City, Texas. He was driving a 1989 Chevrolet 1500 pick-up at the time of the crash.

According to DPS, Salazar was traveling east on County Road 220-O at 10:45 a.m. on June 23.

About 18 miles northwest of Seminole, Salazar's vehicle left the road and he overcorrected, rolling his vehicle.

Salazar was pronounced dead at the scene.