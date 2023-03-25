Demolition day for the Western United Life Building

The historic building stood tall over the city of Midland for decades. At one point even housing the office of a former president.

MIDLAND, Texas — The historic Western United Life Building in Downtown Midland was demolished Saturday morning.

Built in 1948, the building housed The Subsurface Library , a crucial collection of the Permian Basin's well data and a place where independent oil and gas pioneers could connect.

In 1952, the building was home to the Bush-Overbey Oil Development Company. Former U.S. President George H. W. Bush was president of the company, with John Overbey as his vice-president.

The building had been closed since 1996, slowly deteriorating.

It is one of four buildings to be demolished in Downtown Midland in recent history, and the first since 2019.

There is no word yet on what might be built on the empty plot of land where the building once stood.