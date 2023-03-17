Delek Refinery in Big Spring to conduct annual drill

The drill will take place on March 22 and will involve alarms and emergency vehicles

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Delek Refinery in Big Spring is warning citizens about a drill being conducted on March 22.

The annual salt well drill will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This drill is done for training and emergency preparedness purposes.

Severely local emergency responders and other state agencies will be in the area, including air evac helicopters.

There will also be alarms going off that will be audible to the public.