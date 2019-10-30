Billy Pon's Def Con has consistently served screams, tears, laughter and nightmares for over 20 years to anyone daring enough to try it.

But as of 2020, the fun may all come to an end.

"The city codes are getting harder so we don't even know if we'll be able to do it next year. So we're going to see so this may even be the last year so everybody should come on out," said Billy Pon, owner and director of Def Con.

For six years, Odessa has operated under the same "special amusement building" requirements. But as of 2018, they've decided to up their game with new safety measures including automatic sprinkler systems, alarm systems and emergency voice alarm communication systems.



"It's basically because we have a maze. Because when you do a maze, it's supposed to disorient people, so therefore they want a sprinkler system overhead.," said Pon.

"So if this was just an empty building or if it was an event center doing concerts, it would be ok. And I said well maybe I'll just build one outside a wall of any kind, that's still considered a maze, they want a sprinkler system."

Those new items required by the city aren't necessarily cheap.

"I got older pipes up here, so they would have to be re-done and then the sprinkler systems themselves start at $45,000. So for a poor boy like me, it may be kind of tough," said Pon.

But City of Odessa public information officer Devin Sanchez says it's a measure that's long over due.

"Anyone that's been in a haunted house knows that it's dark and sometimes there's smoke and the whole point of it is to be kind of scary and for you to lose your bearings about you. But from the city's perspective, the most important thing is the safety of the people who go inside those houses," said Sanchez.

While those regulations changed last year, the city let Pon's haunted houses slide for 2019-all due to holding a high reputation and demand.

"Our building official told me that Billy actually came to him and told him he never received that letter in the mail and asked if the city would work with him. So the city did because he is a staple in the community for haunted houses. Anyone who lives in the area knows about his haunted houses and looks forward to them every year," said Sanchez.

"Bloody Bill" is a movie director too, best known for his film, "Circus of the Dead" and he's now on the road for a new film, "Cowboys from Hell." He says film is where his heart is, and it may be best to use the extra effort to focus on that, but nothing is set in stone.

Def Con 1's last Halloween dates for the year:

October 30-31, November 1.

Address:

2215 W 2nd St, Odessa, TX 79763

