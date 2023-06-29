Deceased body found inside trailer that caught on fire

Ector County Sheriff's Office said that the deceased body has not been identified and an autopsy has been requested.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A deceased body has been found by the Ector County Sheriff's Office after a trailer caught on fire.

Deputies responded to the structure fire at 9:09 p.m. on June 28 in the 200 block of Tool Street. Odessa Fire Rescue joined the Deputies on the scene and found the body after the fire was extinguished.

At this time, the deceased body has not been identified and the remains will be released to the Medical Examiner's Office. An autopsy has also been requested.