MIDLAND, Texas — Autumn is upon us, that means flu season is back and ready to attack.

Health experts say the flu vaccine is the most effective way to prevent the spread of the virus, but myths spread just as fast on social media.

Russ Dailey, a certified physician assistant at Summit Express Clinic, debunked the top misconceptions about the flu shot.

Myth number 1: the flu shot is ineffective.

"Every year, the flu shot is targeted at the four most likely strains of the flu that will be circulating,” said Dailey. “If you get a strain other than one of those four, then there's no protection given by the flu shot."

Myth number 2: the flu shot can give you the flu.

"You're given a dead or killed organism, which is not going to be able to cause disease," said Dailey.

Myth number 3: the vaccine can cause bad side effects.

"We receive flu shots in a time of year when there are a lot of diseases circulating, so sometimes it's a matter of the flu shot being at the wrong place at the wrong time," said Dailey.

Myth number 4: if you got the vaccine last year, it's still effective this year.

"Receiving a vaccine in previous years will continue to give you some immunity in coming years,” said Dailey. “However, because there are different strains used each year in the vaccine, it's still recommended that you get the vaccine every year."

Myth number 5: living a healthy lifestyle will give you better immunity than vaccines.

"Those things do not help nearly as much as receiving the immunization."

If you need to get your vaccine, you can get one at your local CVS Pharmacy, H.E.B. or Walmart stores.