Debris removal process to begin on IH-20 between mile markers 143-163

MIDLAND, Texas — Starting on August 14, the debris removal process will begin on IH-20 between mile markers 143-163.

The crews will be working over three days (8/14-8/16) from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. According to TxDOT, this will be a moving operation.

On August 14, crews will be working in the eastbound driving lane, while on August 15, crews will be working in the westbound driving lane. On August 16, crews will start with the eastbound passing lane and then will turn around and work on the westbound passing lane.