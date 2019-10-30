ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — (Editor's note: The video is from October 28 when the information about the deaths was released.)

The family of Jacob and Natalee Dean have filed a lawsuit against four companies in the wake of the couple's death due to H₂S gas exposure.

The suit has been filed against Aghorn Operating, Inc., Aghorn Oil & Gas, Inc., Gilliam’s Aghorn Energy, Inc. and Sentinel Transportation, LLC.

Jacob Dean was responding to a pump house on October 26 for Aghorn when he was exposed to the hydrogen sulfate. His wife went out to the location after she hadn't heard from him and was also overtaken by the gas.

The Deans left behind two children, a six year old and a nine year old.

Attorneys say monitoring air quality at job sites can be key to the safety of personnel.

“Our goal is to get a temporary restraining order to preserve all the appropriate evidence and begin our independent investigation into this matter,” said John Zaid, one of the Houston attorneys representing the family.

