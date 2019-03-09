ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that took place on September 2.

Police responded to the area of 42nd Street and Andrews Highway at 9:37 p.m..

Investigators found Ricky McCraw, 38, had been driving a red and blue Honda motorcycle westbound on 42nd Street.

A black Dodge Charger had been attempting to exit the parking lot of the Ector County Coliseum. McCraw reportedly struck the driver's side of the Charger.

McCraw was taken to Medical Center Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police believe speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash, but the investigation is still underway.