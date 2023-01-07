Deadly crash on Highway 349 in Midland

76-year-old Mary Manriquez Estrada succumbed to her injuries due to the accident.

MIDLAND, Texas — On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at about 1:36 p.m. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the intersection of North Highway 349 and Maverick Ln. regarding an accident involving three vehicles.

The investigation revealed two cars, a Chevy Crossover traveling in the inside lane and a Honda Civic traveling in the outside lane, were side by side northbound on North Highway 349.

The third vehicle, a Ford F-250, traveling westbound on Maverick Ln., failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign while attempting to turn north into the outside lane of Hwy 349.

The truck was hit by both vehicles that were traveling north on Highway 349. The driver occupying the inside lane of Hwy 349, 76-year-old Mary Manriquez Estrada from Lamesa was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at 4:25 p.m.

A citation was issued to the driver of the Ford F-250 for failure to yield the right of way.