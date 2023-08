58-year-old Cary Don Griggs was pronounced dead at the scene.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — According to Texas DPS, a single motorcycle accident took the life of 58-year-old Cary Don Griggs of Midland early Monday morning.

Griggs' 2021 Harley Davidson was traveling northbound on FM 1208 nine miles west of Stanton. As the motorcycle approached the bridge on FM 1208, Griggs lost control and hit a curb.