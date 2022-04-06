DCP Operating agrees to make adjustments to improve air quality

The agreement is part of a lawsuit settlement with environmental groups.

TEXAS, USA — DCP Operating has agreed to pay $150,000 in fines and spend another $500,000 to improve air quality in the Permian Basin.

The oil and gas operator is taking steps to cut down gas flaring as part of a lawsuit settlement with environmental groups, who filed the lawsuit in March 2021.

DCP has agreed to make improvement to gas plants that would reduce the facilities' flaring usage.

At the same time, it will be dedicating the funds listed in the settlement for air quality work.