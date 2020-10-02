DAWSON COUNTY, Texas — Dawson County Sheriff candidate Hector Cantu will be holding a meet and greet on February 10.

The event will be at La Vedera RV Park Reception Hall in Lamesa.

Cantu will be there from 6 to 8 p.m. to meet citizens, answer questions and listen to concerns from the public.

There will also be free hamburgers, chips, drinks and dessert.

For more information on Cantu's platofrm you can visit his Facebook page.

