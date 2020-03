LAMESA, Texas — Three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Dawson County.

The first case, an 85-year-old male from Lamesa, was confirmed on March 26. He is currently hospitalized in Lubbock.

The second and third cases were confirmed the evening of March 27.

The second case, a 41-year-old female Lamesa resident, is self-quarantined.

The third case is a woman over the age of 65 from O'Donnell. She is currently is hospitalized at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock.