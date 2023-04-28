x
Dawson County crash leaves 1 person dead

Donna Ruth Hinkle, 50, of Lubbock, died in the crash.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

DAWSON COUNTY, Texas —

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the drivers in a deadly crash in Dawson County on Thursday.

According to DPS, at approximately 3:40 p.m., Donna Ruth Hinkle, 50, of Lubbock, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche north on State Highway 137.

Meanwhile, a driver who was not identified in the release was driving a 2015 Mack GU7, towing a semitrailer, south on State Highway 137.

Hinkle failed to drive in a single lane and hit the semitruck.

Hinkle was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is all the information we currently have on the wreck. The investigation is ongoing.

