Dawson County crash leaves 1 person dead

DAWSON COUNTY, Texas —
The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the drivers in a deadly crash in Dawson County on Thursday.
According to DPS, at approximately 3:40 p.m., Donna Ruth Hinkle, 50, of Lubbock, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche north on State Highway 137.
Meanwhile, a driver who was not identified in the release was driving a 2015 Mack GU7, towing a semitrailer, south on State Highway 137.
Hinkle failed to drive in a single lane and hit the semitruck.
Hinkle was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is all the information we currently have on the wreck. The investigation is ongoing.