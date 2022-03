Nancy McKinley founded the chapter named after her ancestor from the republic.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Daughters of the Republic of Texas were out in Midland to commemorate Texas Independence Day.

Members of the Aaron Estes chapter dedicated a DRT medallion to Nancy McKinley's grave.

McKinley founded the chapter, named after her ancestor from the republic.

McKinley was also instrumental in saving the Scarborough-Lineberry house and launching the Haley Memorial Library.