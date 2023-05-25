Trial for Daniel Schwarz set to take place in October

Schwarz's lawyer also said he will be filing for a change of venue.

Example video title will go here for this video

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Last month, Ashley Schwarz was found guilty of capital murder and two other charges in the death of her adopted daughter, 8-year-old Jailyn Schwarz.

Ashley was sentenced to three life sentences for killing Jaylin in 2020 by forcing her to jump on a trampoline as punishment, in hot temperatures, while not giving her enough water or food.

Now, we are waiting for the trial of Ashley's husband, Daniel Schwarz, who is also charged with capital murder in Jailyn's death.

Thursday at the Ector County Courthouse, 47-year-old Daniel was in the courtroom, as his lawyer, Michael McLeish, discussed a possible trial date with the judge and the state.

In the courtroom, McLeish asked for the trial to be set on Oct. 16, but later told NewsWest 9 it would likely be Oct. 23.