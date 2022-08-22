'Dancer, Texas Pop. 81' 25th anniversary celebrated in Fort Davis

FORT DAVIS, Texas — Fort Davis was picked to be a movie location for the 1998 film 'Dancer, Texas Pop. 81' and today people in the community celebrated the 25 year anniversary of the film and the place they call home.
It's a coming of age tale of friendship, small town life and big dreams, 'Dancer, Texas Pop. 81' and it was filmed in Fort Davis.
"Showing a small town with four boys that made a pact in 6th grade that they would go to the West Coast to California and get out of their small town because there's nothing here," said Reagan Stone, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce.
Parts of the movie were filmed in and around buildings that are still in Fort Davis like the first Presbyterian church, and the courthouse and its not just familiar landmarks but also familiar faces.
"Folks were extras or even just local actors so I think it makes a really neat piece to be able to remember 25 years later," Stone said.
The Fort Davis Chamber of Commerce felt it was important to celebrate the anniversary of the film that had such and impact on the community.
"They stopped in little old Fort Davis, Texas the most charming and beautiful place and just rich of history so that's really why were here today. And we're going to do a reenactment potluck," Stone said. "One of my favorite quotes in the movie is some folks don't belong in a small town and some folks that the only place that they belong," Stone said. "We just love being able to celebrate our small town charm and all of the natural beauty here as well."