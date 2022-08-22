'Dancer, Texas Pop. 81' 25th anniversary celebrated in Fort Davis

The 1998 movie about a small town was filmed in Fort Davis.

FORT DAVIS, Texas — Fort Davis was picked to be a movie location for the 1998 film 'Dancer, Texas Pop. 81' and today people in the community celebrated the 25 year anniversary of the film and the place they call home.

It's a coming of age tale of friendship, small town life and big dreams, 'Dancer, Texas Pop. 81' and it was filmed in Fort Davis.

"Showing a small town with four boys that made a pact in 6th grade that they would go to the West Coast to California and get out of their small town because there's nothing here," said Reagan Stone, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce.

Parts of the movie were filmed in and around buildings that are still in Fort Davis like the first Presbyterian church, and the courthouse and its not just familiar landmarks but also familiar faces.

"Folks were extras or even just local actors so I think it makes a really neat piece to be able to remember 25 years later," Stone said.

The Fort Davis Chamber of Commerce felt it was important to celebrate the anniversary of the film that had such and impact on the community.