Tickets are running out for the 7th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance.

The event, hosted by the City of Odessa Parks & Recreation Department, takes place on Saturday, June 15th at the The Rose Building at 415 Grant St.

Tickets for Dance "A" which will take place 4pm to 6pm are now SOLD OUT. However, tickets are STILL available for Dance "B" which will happen from 7pm to 9pm.

Dance B will also now be available for age groups Kindergarten to Teen.

This year’s dance theme is Diamond & Pearls Ball. There will be dancing, appetizers, a formal photo area and much more.

Ballroom dress and fancy suits or other costumes are encouraged. If you are attending with no costume, please wear semi-formal attire.

Sorry, No mothers are allowed.

Tickets are available online at www.odessatxparks.org.