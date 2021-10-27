D-BAT Permian Basin presents Haunt Fest

MIDLAND, Texas — D-BAT Permian Basin, a local batting cage facility, is holding its first ever Haunt Fest.
Various Disney villains have taken over the batting cages and D-Bat needs childrens' help to rescue them.
The event will feature a spooky agility course, carnival games and more.
Haunt Fest will run from 4 to 8 p.m. on October 30.
The agility course is free and open to anyone age 5-14. Carnival games are available for all ages and each ticket is $1.
D-BAT also says costumes are welcomed and encouraged.