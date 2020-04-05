MIDLAND, Texas — While gyms are not yet on the list for Governor Abbott's plan to reopen Texas, many are still making plans for when they will be allowed to open.

Cyclebar in Midland is one of those gyms that is changes the way it operates.

Bikes will now be spaced six feet apart for proper social distancing, and the facility has purchased several high-tech air purifiers.

Additionally, class instructors have been given new guidelines to follow in upcoming lessons.

"We're just really dedicated to making Cyclebar really safe cause a big part of fitness is health and so we want to make sure that people stay health and and safe when they come in but still get the fitness they crave," said Leslie Gieb, owner of Cyclebar Midland.

Cyclebar has not announced an opening date yet and are just preparing for when they will be allowed to open. The gym made the decision to close its doors starting March 23.

CYCLEBAR Stay tuned for many updates! We will see you see soon, stay safe and health.

