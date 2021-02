Those in need of a hot meal during the winter weather can drop by Curbside Bistro.

ODESSA, Texas — Curbside Bistro is stepping up to help the community during severe winter weather.

The restaurant posted it would be offering free cups of hot soup to those in need of a warm meal on Friday or Saturday.

The soup will be available for dine in or drive-thru with no questions asked.

Curbside Bistro is located at 3816 Andrews Highway in Odessa.