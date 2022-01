You can catch Alejandro Barrientos and his restaurant on the new season which will premiere February 12.

ODESSA, Texas — From Bobby Flay to Bucket List-Odessa restaurant Curb Side Bistro is once again in the spotlight.

The eatery will be featured on season 18 of the television show The Texas Bucket List.

Host Shane McAuliffe takes audiences on a tour of the Lone Star State, pointing out the best and coolest things to do across Texas.

You can catch Alejandro Barrientos and his restaurant on the new season which will premiere February 12.