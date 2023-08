The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at the Main Street Diner on 611 S. Main St.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Office will be hosting its 'Cup of Joe with the S.O.' event on August 17.

