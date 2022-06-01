Culberson County Sheriff's Office working to identify migrant's body

Officials say the woman was found about 20 miles southwest of Van Horn.

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Culberson County Sheriff's Office is working to identify the remains of a migrant they say was found 20 miles southwest of Van Horn.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said the body was female, but that identification would be tough due to the state of decomposition the body is in.

The body was reportedly found along a private ranch dirt roadway at the base of a mountain range.

Sheriff Carrillo says this is the fourth body located by the office since April.

The body is being transferred to the medical examiner's office in Lubbock.