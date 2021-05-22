Culberson County Sheriff's Office investigating death of migrant southeast of Van Horn

Two men were located during a DPS helicopter search, one of them was dead when rescuers arrived.

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas — In a Facebook post Friday, the Culberson County Sheriff's Office announced that they were investigating the death of a 31-year-old man who migrated from El Salvador.

The investigation follows a DPS helicopter night search during which two men were discovered 26 miles southeast of Van Horn. One of those men was dead when rescuers got to them.

The discovery of the men is part of a joint effort by several agencies to locate migrants lost in dangerous terrain.