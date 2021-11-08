Culberson County Sheriff's Office arrests suspect involved in homicide case

21-year-old Andrea Mariner has been taken into custody and charged with Murder.

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Culberson County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 21-year-old female suspect after she killed a 47-year-old male victim.

The suspect has been identified as Andrea Mariner and she has been charged with Murder, a first degree felony, by the Texas Rangers.

The victim was Kevin Mariner. At this time, we do not know the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

The shooting occurred at a mobile home near a truck stop close to Van Horn according to Sheriff Oscar Carrillo.