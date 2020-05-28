CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas — Culberson County - Allmore ISD Superintendent Ken Baugh halted all school activities on Thursday after an employee began exhibiting symptoms listed on the COVID-19 watchlist.

Baugh stated that the employee began exhibiting the symptoms on Wednesday night, prompting Thursday's precautionary measure.

The superintendent's action will mean that Friday's planned high school graduation and Thursday's top student ceremony will be postponed pending the employee's test results.

That employee is currently on the way to El Paso for testing, while all other school district employees that could potentially have been exposed have been asked to self-isolate until the test results have returned.

Other school-related events on hold include the district's meal delivery program and all athletic conditioning programs.

A positive test result, according to Baugh, would likely mean each school district employee would have to be tested, while a negative result would allow school activities to resume.

In a post made on Facebook, Baugh explained that the move was made purely as a precautionary measure, stating "please do not panic, until we have the test back, we do not know."

The closure comes as other West Texas counties have seen COVID-19 outbreaks, with Crane County seeing a new 23-case surge, largely stemming from a single nursing home.

In nearby El Paso, 2,569 positive cases have been confirmed from 31,000 total tests as of Thursday.

The city's case count continues to increase as other population centers of similar size see falling numbers of new cases, making El Paso a hot spot within the state of Texas.

Baugh stated that test results are expected within three days, but that the strain placed on El Paso testing capabilities due to the city's increasing number of cases could mean that test results are delayed.

