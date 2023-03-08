Culberson County Deputies arrest multiple undocumented migrants near Van Horn

VAN HORN, Texas — Culberson County Deputies recently arrested six undocumented migrants that were found in a Maroon Ford Explorer.
The Deputies found the vehicle along Interstate 10 west of Van Horn, and the vehicle was managed to be stopped. The undocumented migrants began to flee on foot south into the dessert. The six of them were eventually taken in by the Deputies with help from DPS Troopers and US Border Patrol Agents.
They were eventually surrendered to the US Border Patrol for prosecution.