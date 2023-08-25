Crisis Center of West Texas is officially a Bombas Giving Partner

Bombas, which has donated more than 100 million items to those at-risk, made a sock donation to CCWTX.

ODESSA, Texas — The Crisis Center of West Texas (CCWTX) is now a Bombas Giving Parter and has received 5,000 Bombas socks to give to those in need.

Originally founded in 2013, Bombas is a comfort-focused, basics apparel brand with a mission to help those at-risk. Although they are known for their very comfortable socks, in 2019 they used their expertise in comfort to launch into apparel with t-shirts. Bombas has donated more than 100 million items to those at-risk, in need and experiencing homelessness.

CCWTX joins over 3,500 giving partners across all 50 states and their clients, survivors of domestic and sexual violence and their minor children, often flee abuse with just a few belongings. Many become homeless and have to either rely on family, friends or shelters like Louise Wood Angel House for housing.