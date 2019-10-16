ODESSA, Texas — The Crisis Center of West Texas has created a new exhibit "In Her Shoes".

The exhibit is being shown at the Saulsbury Campus Center at Odessa College.

"In Her Shoes" tells the story of nine women who were victims of domestic violence, framed through a pair of each person's shoes.

Six of the women were killed by their partners, while the other three survived the domestic violence.

The Crisis Center hopes the stories can help the community learn about the threat of domestic violence, including that one in four Americans experience it.

