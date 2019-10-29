ODESSA, Texas — Domestic Violence Awareness Month is coming to a close as October winds up, but local organizations are still working to raise awareness of this major issue,

The Crisis Center of West Texas and Odessa College held a vigil on October 29 to honor victims of domestic violence.

The vigil honored those who were killed by their abusers, as well as those who have survived in the fight against domestic violence.

One in four Americans experience domestic violence, making it a widespread occurrence.

For more information on the Crisis Center of West Texas, including how to donate or get help, you can visit the website.

Crisis Center of West Texas If you missed today's vigil, take some time from your day to honor the lives of women killed by their abusers and those who survive their fight against domestic violence. Thank you to those who...

RELATED: Crisis Center of West Texas debuts 'In Her Shoes' exhibit

RELATED: Crisis Center of West Texas kicks off Domestic Violence Awareness Month