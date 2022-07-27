Criminal trial in the Lonnie Burcham case postponed in Midland County

MIDLAND, Texas — The Lonnie Burcham criminal trial was scheduled to start on July 26, but there has been a continuance, which is a legal term that means the trial has been delayed or postponed.
Lonnie Burcham was supposed to be tried here in the 385th district court for a crime that happened in 2020.
In the early morning hours of September 30 2020, Midland Police were dispatched to 3600 Storey Avenue after a report of a disturbance of weapons.
When law enforcement arrived to the scene, Midland Police found 41-year-old Brandy Snider dead.
They also noticed Lonnie Burcham at the scene with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It was not fatal and Burcham was taken to the hospital.
Burcham entered into the home of Brandy Snider without her consent with a weapon according to witnesses.
Burcham is being charged with multiple counts which includes Capital Murder, Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Kidnapping with a Deadly Weapon.
As of right now, we don't have an exact date as to when Burcham's trial will be held, but according to the 385th district office, it will likely be in the next few weeks to a months time.