Criminal trial in the Lonnie Burcham case postponed in Midland County

Lonnie Burcham has been charged with Capital Murder among other charges.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Lonnie Burcham criminal trial was scheduled to start on July 26, but there has been a continuance, which is a legal term that means the trial has been delayed or postponed.

Lonnie Burcham was supposed to be tried here in the 385th district court for a crime that happened in 2020.

In the early morning hours of September 30 2020, Midland Police were dispatched to 3600 Storey Avenue after a report of a disturbance of weapons.

When law enforcement arrived to the scene, Midland Police found 41-year-old Brandy Snider dead.

They also noticed Lonnie Burcham at the scene with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It was not fatal and Burcham was taken to the hospital.

Burcham entered into the home of Brandy Snider without her consent with a weapon according to witnesses.

Burcham is being charged with multiple counts which includes Capital Murder, Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Kidnapping with a Deadly Weapon.