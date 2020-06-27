Criminal charges likely after vehicle evades traffic stop in Midland, causes crash

The incident caused authorities to block off the area near Loop 250 and Thomason to clear the wreckage.

MIDLAND, Texas — The driver of a vehicle that caused a minor accident in Midland on Friday after attempting to evade a traffic stop is likely facing criminal charges according to the Department of Public Safety.

DPS also said that the incident resulted in no major injuries and that everyone involved was taken to the hospital.